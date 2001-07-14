Forge Global to Attend Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that it will host one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference When: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 Where: Boston, MA Time: 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time for the Fireside Chat Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Ftmc22%2Fsessions%2F41939-forge-global-inc%2Fwebcast

An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https%3A%2F%2Fir.forgeglobal.com%2F.

