ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Orbimed Advisors is an investment company that was founded in 1989 with a vision to “invest across the spectrum of healthcare companies from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies.” The company started with its first public equity fund in 1989 and would expand to offer long/short equity and private equity investments by 1993. The company would continue to grow and expand, opening its Mumbai and Shanghai offices in Asia in 2007 and beginning its international expansion. In 2010, Orbimed Advisors would expand to the Middle East, opening an office in Israel. The company would then launch its first health care royalties and credit opportunities fund in 2011 and another royalty opportunities fund in 2015. Orbimed Advisors currently has approximately $15 billion in total assets under management spread across 5 accounts, all of which are discretionary. While its number of accounts has remained relatively steady in recent years, its total assets under management has increased significantly, growing from $1.2 billion back in 2010 to over 10 times that amount today. The company currently has 78 employees and has a partner board system of management with Samuel David Isaly, the original founder of the company, acting as the current managing partner for the firm. Samuel Isaly currently holds the controlling majority share in the company with his shares along making up over 50% of the ownership, with the rest of the ownership split amongst Sven Heinz Borho, Carl Lee Gordon, Jonathan Todd Silverstein, and various key executives, in order of decreasing ownership. Orbimed Advisors mostly provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, which makes up almost all of its client base, and also caters to investment companies. The company invests on a global scale, placing its assets almost exclusively in the health care sector, and invests in the materials, information technology, and finance sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s strategies includes its Public Equity, Royalties Opportunities, and various private equity strategies focused in its key markets.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $6,122,000,000. The top holdings were SWTX(5.56%), HZNP(3.77%), and BSX(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 192,516 shares of NAS:CMPX for a total holding of 18,389,422. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.54.

On 05/18/2022, Compass Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $2.47 per share and a market cap of $250,171,000. The stock has returned -37.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.86 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.51.

During the quarter, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 206,700 shares of NAS:PASG for a total holding of 6,841,423. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.96.

On 05/18/2022, Passage Bio Inc traded for a price of $1.77 per share and a market cap of $96,126,000. The stock has returned -89.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Passage Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.23.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ARQT by 3,389,478 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.68.

On 05/18/2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $19.5 per share and a market cap of $1,002,648,000. The stock has returned -29.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.20.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PMVP by 7,216,384 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.63.

On 05/18/2022, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $13.72 per share and a market cap of $625,277,000. The stock has returned -60.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.18 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.64.

The guru sold out of their 1,779,300-share investment in NYSE:MRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.1 per share and a market cap of $232,902,942,000. The stock has returned 25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-book ratio of 5.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.