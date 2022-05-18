ROBOTTI ROBERT Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

ROBOTTI ROBERT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $494,000,000. The top holdings were BLDR(23.43%), TDW(11.38%), and LXU(7.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBOTTI ROBERT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 97,865 shares of NYSE:WLK for a total holding of 229,814. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.99.

On 05/18/2022, Westlake Corp traded for a price of $131.04 per share and a market cap of $16,816,257,000. The stock has returned 30.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westlake Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ROBOTTI ROBERT reduced their investment in NYSE:BLDR by 59,340 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.67.

On 05/18/2022, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $62.99 per share and a market cap of $10,882,384,000. The stock has returned 42.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 749,020 shares of NYSE:EXTN for a total holding of 1,250,770. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.31.

On 05/18/2022, Exterran Corp traded for a price of $5.86 per share and a market cap of $195,227,000. The stock has returned 22.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exterran Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 541,715 shares of NYSE:FTI for a total holding of 592,614. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.98.

On 05/18/2022, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $3,391,588,000. The stock has returned -6.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 11,639-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.34 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $306.64 per share and a market cap of $676,405,880,000. The stock has returned 8.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

