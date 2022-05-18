CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $3,956,000,000. The top holdings were NXST(5.17%), PACW(4.89%), and SLGN(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,456,427-share investment in NYSE:TRN. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.79 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Trinity Industries Inc traded for a price of $24.88 per share and a market cap of $2,073,551,000. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinity Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT reduced their investment in NYSE:FMC by 379,644 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.56.

On 05/18/2022, FMC Corp traded for a price of $118.69 per share and a market cap of $14,947,734,000. The stock has returned 2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,539,413-share investment in NAS:TWNK. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.74 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Hostess Brands Inc traded for a price of $20.98 per share and a market cap of $2,901,255,000. The stock has returned 43.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hostess Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT bought 282,821 shares of NYSE:SPB for a total holding of 1,404,956. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.07.

On 05/18/2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.06 per share and a market cap of $3,468,426,000. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -104.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 239,787-share investment in NYSE:ATKR. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.76 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Atkore Inc traded for a price of $103.96 per share and a market cap of $4,482,149,000. The stock has returned 29.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atkore Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

