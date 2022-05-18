SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top 5 Sells of the 1st Quarter

SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

711 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $1,131,000,000. The top holdings were CLH(2.82%), WSO(2.59%), and MRVL(2.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 669,291-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 3.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 175,520 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.07.

On 05/18/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $102.8 per share and a market cap of $16,468,869,000. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-book ratio of 6.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 153,310-share investment in NYSE:PG. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.55 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $145.04 per share and a market cap of $347,994,014,000. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-book ratio of 7.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:EGP by 106,650 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.82.

On 05/18/2022, EastGroup Properties Inc traded for a price of $156.04 per share and a market cap of $6,503,811,000. The stock has returned 10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EastGroup Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.37 and a price-sales ratio of 14.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:TECH by 41,100 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $412.15.

On 05/18/2022, Bio-Techne Corp traded for a price of $359.09 per share and a market cap of $14,088,361,000. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Techne Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-book ratio of 8.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.56 and a price-sales ratio of 13.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.