Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

HSBC Holdings can be traced back to the Hongkong and Shanghai Bank which was founded by Sir Thomas Sutherland in 1865. The company would grow and soon have a network that reached Europe and North America, establishing its presence in Thailand as its first bank. It played an important role in handling bullion, exchange, merchant banking, and note issuing, providing China’s first public loan and issuing most of China’s public loans afterwards. The bank would become the leading financial institution in Asia by the end of the 19th century. HSBC expanded its activities in Asia to include more loans to national governments and new branches in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, and Shanghai. The bank would survive the 1930 economic recession, although it would have to rely its large reserves built up during peace times. HSBC would begin a series of restructuring, diversifying itself through a series of alliances and acquisitions including the purchase of the Mercantile Bank and British Bank of the Middle East. By the latter half of the 20th century, the bank would transform itself into a leading international financial services organization, merging with a series of banks such as the Marine Midland Bank and Midland Bank, forming a new HSBC Holdings company to be based in London. At the turn of the millennia, the bank continued to expand through mergers, including the Polski Kredyt Bank, Household Finance Corporation, and Marks & Spencer Retail Financial Services Holdings, among others. Today HSBC has over 6600 offices in 80 across around the globe and is the world’s largest bank in terms of assets with over $2.6 total assets. The bank operates its subsidiary businesses through four groups: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, and Global Private Banking. Its employee number over a quarter million and its annual revenue reaches over $60 billion. Some of HSBC’s mutual funds, many of which have won awards, including its Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Total Return Fund, Income Strategy Fund, and Balanced Strategy Fund. Its ETFs include S&P BRIC 40 UCITS ETF, MSCI China UCITS ETF and MSCI World UCITS ETF.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3248 stocks valued at a total of $82,225,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.46%), AAPL(4.21%), and TSLA(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HSBC HOLDINGS PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 15,308,641 shares. The trade had a 6.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $391.86 per share and a market cap of $352,314,319,000. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 208,034 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2142.25 per share and a market cap of $1,089,806,450,000. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,184,275 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.82 per share and a market cap of $2,279,197,188,000. The stock has returned 18.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-book ratio of 33.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 2,961,323 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/19/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $145.04 per share and a market cap of $347,994,014,000. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-book ratio of 7.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LIN by 1,250,720 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.39.

On 05/19/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $310.07 per share and a market cap of $155,879,849,000. The stock has returned 7.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

