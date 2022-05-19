BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA's Top 5 Sells of the 1st Quarter

BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $1,585,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.05%), ABBV(3.94%), and JPM(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 72,857-share investment in ARCA:VB. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $210.02 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.53 per share and a market cap of $40,867,996,000. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 650,241 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 05/19/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $11.27 per share and a market cap of $13,662,923,000. The stock has returned -26.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 24,779-share investment in ARCA:IWF. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $272.69 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $224.51 per share and a market cap of $57,766,424,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a price-book ratio of 10.84.

The guru sold out of their 52,082-share investment in ARCA:SLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.49 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $84.03 per share and a market cap of $1,659,591,000. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

The guru sold out of their 54,540-share investment in ARCA:SCHV. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.75 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $65.71 per share and a market cap of $9,593,661,000. The stock has returned 0.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

