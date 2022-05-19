UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2763 stocks valued at a total of $232,775,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.38%), MSFT(5.36%), and AMZN(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 691,474 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.89.

On 05/19/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $360.62 per share and a market cap of $45,356,730,000. The stock has returned -66.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 367.03, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 264.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 3,577,068-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

During the quarter, UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC bought 5,409,451 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 11,409,305. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/19/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $96.28 per share and a market cap of $156,022,500,000. The stock has returned 37.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC bought 2,381,581 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 5,162,944. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.12.

On 05/19/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $208.5 per share and a market cap of $87,100,281,000. The stock has returned 12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-book ratio of 20.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,711,455 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $254.08 per share and a market cap of $1,900,272,740,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 11.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

