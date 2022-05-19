OAKMONT CORP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

OAKMONT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $1,101,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(16.01%), MSFT(11.97%), and F(10.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OAKMONT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,789,997 shares in NAS:HLTH, giving the stock a 5.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.06 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Cue Health Inc traded for a price of $4.6 per share and a market cap of $678,284,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cue Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The guru established a new position worth 178,880 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.25 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $125.52 per share and a market cap of $74,262,129,000. The stock has returned -42.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

OAKMONT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:CZR by 379,389 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.33.

On 05/19/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $47.95 per share and a market cap of $10,278,857,000. The stock has returned -47.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, OAKMONT CORP bought 1,636,962 shares of NYSE:LBRT for a total holding of 3,182,656. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.77.

On 05/19/2022, Liberty Energy Inc traded for a price of $14.93 per share and a market cap of $2,789,632,000. The stock has returned 5.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:LVOX, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.41 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, LiveVox Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.29 per share and a market cap of $224,971,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LiveVox Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

