SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1865 PALMER AVENUE LARCHMONT, NY 10538

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $118,000,000. The top holdings were BCPC(36.89%), MA(35.52%), and BR(5.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP reduced their investment in NAS:BCPC by 35,300 shares. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.37.

On 05/19/2022, Balchem Corp traded for a price of $118.1 per share and a market cap of $3,793,095,000. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Balchem Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,626 shares in AMEX:CCF, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.79 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Chase Corp traded for a price of $78.81 per share and a market cap of $746,243,000. The stock has returned -27.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chase Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP bought 19,000 shares of NYSE:TRC for a total holding of 151,201. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.45.

On 05/19/2022, Tejon Ranch Co traded for a price of $16.91 per share and a market cap of $447,776,000. The stock has returned 14.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tejon Ranch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NYSE:OWLT. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.78 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Owlet Inc traded for a price of $3.82 per share and a market cap of $433,355,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owlet Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NAS:SNCR. Previously, the stock had a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.54 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Synchronoss Technologies Inc traded for a price of $1.57 per share and a market cap of $138,632,000. The stock has returned -48.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synchronoss Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

