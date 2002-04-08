BioCorRx and 2B3D to Pilot First-of-its-Kind PTSD and Addiction Treatment Solutions for Veterans in Metaverse Setting

Collaboration to create a synergistic treatment offering, combining BioCorRx’s MAT treatment program and 2B3D virtual reality technology

Plans toward expanding the offering to other at-risk groups upon evaluating results of pilot with veterans

ANAHEIM, CA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that it is collaborating with 2B3D, a virtual, augmented, and mixed reality technology company, to pursue synergistic veteran care in the metaverse.

2B3D has launched a worldwide initiative to end veteran suicide though the use of their groundbreaking virtual reality software called VRx, which is capable of treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Veterans who have seen combat or feel isolated are already at high risk of suicide, but those with substance use disorders are more than twice as likely to die by suicide as other veterans, according to research published on behalf of the Society for the Study of Addiction.

“Our virtual reality solution for PTSD will be available to all veterans, but for those who suffer from drug or alcohol addiction, there’s only so much we can do with virtual reality alone,” said Rob Bell, CEO and founder of 2B3D. “Through our collaboration with BioCorRx, their innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders will allow us to address those high-risk veterans.”

“We are excited to partner with 2B3D, a veteran-owned and operated team that has developed an innovative virtual reality platform for veterans in the metaverse. Those experiencing PTSD, many of whom may be veterans, often turn to drugs or alcohol to self-medicate feelings of fear, anxiety, and stress,” commented, Tom Welch, EVP of BioCorRx Inc. “PTSD changes brain chemistry in much the same way substance abuse and addiction do. Often, these disorders form at the same time and feed off one another. We believe that incorporating our comprehensive medication-assisted treatment (MAT); Beat Addiction Recovery Program which includes our proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) curriculum and peer support for substance use disorder with the advanced technologies of 2B3D metaverse platform, will offer veterans an enhanced treatment solution. We look forward to collaborating on the integration of our content into their metaverse to deliver a groundbreaking program with 2B3D shortly.”

About 2B3D

2B3D defies reality by pushing the bounds of virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies to help military veterans find peace and healing. Their mission is fueled by play-to-earn games, utility NFTs, and an exclusive in-game cryptocurrency, all within a decentralized metaverse. 2B3D is actively developing communities in the cryptoverse.

The 2B3D metaverse includes several projects:

VRx, Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and connections with real-world medical professionals.

NFTy150, an NFT marketplace, minting option, and virtual showroom.

Topher's Inferno, a virtual gaming platform that connects enthusiastic gamers with ambitious indie game developers.

RestXP, is a network of virtual B2B conference rooms, concert halls, museums, and retail storefronts with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods, the flagship 2B3D game is a Play-to Earn space-themed Sci-Fi looter shooter.

2B3D’s pre-sale NFT is scheduled for later this month, followed by a token drop soon after. Dates to be announced very soon on twitter. To learn more about 2B3D, visit us at www.2B3D.com or follow us on Twitter at @2B3Dinc. To be the best. To be the future. 2B3D.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

[email protected]

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

[email protected]

Media Contact

PhillComm Global

[email protected]

704-942-1557