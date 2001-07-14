ADM Names Ron Bandler Treasurer

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, has appointed Ron Bandler Vice President and Treasurer. He succeeds John Stott, who recently took on a new role as President, ADM Investor Services, Inc.

Bandler previously served as Assistant Treasurer where he was responsible for foreign exchange risk management, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, cash management, accounts payable, bank relationships, revolving credit facilities and rating agency relationships. He has been at ADM for more than 32 years and has held a variety roles within the finance organization throughout his career.

Bandler holds a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor’s degree in business, with a management information systems concentration, from the University of Arizona.

