BERKLEY W R CORP Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

BERKLEY W R CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

475 STEAMBOAT ROAD GREENWICH, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 573 stocks valued at a total of $1,958,000,000. The top holdings were KMI(6.28%), ENB(5.64%), and CMC(5.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKLEY W R CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 862,836-share investment in NYSE:AXS. Previously, the stock had a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.77 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $55.72 per share and a market cap of $4,712,895,000. The stock has returned 5.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 675,000 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 3,222,663. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.26.

On 05/19/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.54 per share and a market cap of $57,228,609,000. The stock has returned 18.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 626,163 shares of NYSE:ORI for a total holding of 2,679,739. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.81.

On 05/19/2022, Old Republic International Corp traded for a price of $22.7 per share and a market cap of $6,933,740,000. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Republic International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 591,286 shares in NYSE:GBLI, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.16 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Global Indemnity Group LLC traded for a price of $26.26 per share and a market cap of $381,808,000. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Indemnity Group LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,308,419-share investment in NAS:BTAQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $443,643,000. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

