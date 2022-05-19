SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 554 stocks valued at a total of $409,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(1.87%), IEI(1.78%), and AAPL(1.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC bought 10,758 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 17,370. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $392.65 per share and a market cap of $350,209,642,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 494,200-share investment in NAS:LCAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Lionheart Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.38 per share and a market cap of $174,940,000. The stock has returned 4.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lionheart Acquisition Corp II has a price-book ratio of 1.43 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -50.18.

The guru sold out of their 13,680-share investment in ARCA:VUG. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $283.54 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.4 per share and a market cap of $67,872,077,000. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a price-book ratio of 8.34.

The guru established a new position worth 400,331 shares in NYSE:VCXB, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.93 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp III traded for a price of $9.95 per share and a market cap of $409,473,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp III has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 239,481 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2256.44 per share and a market cap of $1,477,568,821,000. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

