Makaira Partners LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Makaira Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $486,000,000. The top holdings were BBWI(100.00%), LBRDK(30.30%), and ATVI(24.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Makaira Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Makaira Partners LLC bought 500,000 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 1,300,000. The trade had a 9.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 05/19/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.95 per share and a market cap of $60,935,933,000. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.88 and a price-sales ratio of 7.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 259,738-share investment in NYSE:VSCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.5 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Victoria's Secret & Co traded for a price of $45.685 per share and a market cap of $3,752,447,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Victoria's Secret & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-book ratio of 15.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The guru sold out of their 824,425-share investment in NAS:QRTEA. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.41 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Qurate Retail Inc traded for a price of $3.665 per share and a market cap of $1,409,869,000. The stock has returned -62.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qurate Retail Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-book ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Makaira Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WHD by 130,000 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.49.

On 05/19/2022, Cactus Inc traded for a price of $47.46 per share and a market cap of $3,604,319,000. The stock has returned 36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cactus Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-book ratio of 5.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.31 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Makaira Partners LLC bought 367,603 shares of NYSE:PGR for a total holding of 443,203. The trade had a 6.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.62.

On 05/19/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $110.14 per share and a market cap of $64,207,850,000. The stock has returned 7.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

