Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 617 stocks valued at a total of $1,828,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.58%), MSFT(3.56%), and AMZN(1.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 116,184 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 180,268. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 05/19/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $119.92 per share and a market cap of $88,928,275,000. The stock has returned 6.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 19.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 181,997 shares of NYSE:O for a total holding of 197,157. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.02.

On 05/19/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $66.77 per share and a market cap of $40,186,767,000. The stock has returned 11.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 218.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.29 and a price-sales ratio of 12.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 15,426 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 18,815. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $719.59.

On 05/19/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $639.73 per share and a market cap of $58,326,316,000. The stock has returned -9.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought 26,235 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 39,986. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $362.59.

On 05/19/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $310 per share and a market cap of $54,387,641,000. The stock has returned 14.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-book ratio of 10.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.20 and a price-sales ratio of 15.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 49,735 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.2905 per share and a market cap of $2,216,722,389,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 32.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

