Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Sylebra Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $2,322,000,000. The top holdings were ESTC(15.63%), AMD(10.38%), and PCT(10.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sylebra Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 11,071,400 shares of NAS:PCT for a total holding of 29,193,256. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.29.

On 05/19/2022, PureCycle Technologies Inc traded for a price of $9.58 per share and a market cap of $1,564,581,000. The stock has returned -31.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PureCycle Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.69 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.50.

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 653,472 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/19/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $98.14 per share and a market cap of $158,096,752,000. The stock has returned 29.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,307,871-share investment in NAS:EVBG. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.33 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Everbridge Inc traded for a price of $40.5 per share and a market cap of $1,592,695,000. The stock has returned -66.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Everbridge Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -160.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 5,044,900 shares of NAS:OPEN for a total holding of 24,832,257. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.65.

On 05/19/2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.015 per share and a market cap of $4,416,993,000. The stock has returned -55.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Opendoor Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -73.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

During the quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 303,016 shares of NYSE:ESTC for a total holding of 4,080,202. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.34.

On 05/19/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $61.17 per share and a market cap of $5,734,650,000. The stock has returned -48.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 12.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.23 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

