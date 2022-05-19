GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC. Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $218,000,000. The top holdings were LVOX(92.87%), BCOR(6.74%), and ABST(0.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,489,402-share investment in NYSE:CNR. Previously, the stock had a 26.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.86 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.315 per share and a market cap of $3,094,702,000. The stock has returned 55.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC. bought 5,000,000 shares of NAS:LVOX for a total holding of 72,052,785. The trade had a 6.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.41.

On 05/19/2022, LiveVox Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.27 per share and a market cap of $204,067,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LiveVox Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The guru sold out of their 707,547-share investment in NYSE:ETWO. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.07 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc traded for a price of $8.19 per share and a market cap of $2,468,159,000. The stock has returned -28.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, E2open Parent Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -115.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The guru sold out of their 1,210,310-share investment in NYSE:NLSN. Previously, the stock had a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.28 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $25.38 per share and a market cap of $9,121,821,000. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,415,291-share investment in NAS:VG. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.5 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vonage Holdings Corp traded for a price of $19.335 per share and a market cap of $4,966,153,000. The stock has returned 44.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vonage Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 73.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

