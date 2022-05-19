Pelham Capital Ltd.'s Top 5 Sells of the 1st Quarter

Pelham Capital Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $923,000,000. The top holdings were BBWI(18.06%), RH(13.89%), and CVNA(12.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pelham Capital Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 529,504-share investment in NYSE:URI. Previously, the stock had a 9.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $326.31 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, United Rentals Inc traded for a price of $276.01 per share and a market cap of $19,722,204,000. The stock has returned -17.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Rentals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:KBR by 1,894,720 shares. The trade had a 5.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.49.

On 05/19/2022, KBR Inc traded for a price of $46.0525 per share and a market cap of $6,405,804,000. The stock has returned 10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:EXPE by 449,027 shares. The trade had a 4.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.4.

On 05/19/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $127.62 per share and a market cap of $20,003,267,000. The stock has returned -28.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.77, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:HLT by 508,648 shares. The trade had a 4.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.51.

On 05/19/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $132.83 per share and a market cap of $36,878,950,000. The stock has returned 6.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 623,305 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.96.

On 05/19/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $39.82 per share and a market cap of $9,382,192,000. The stock has returned -22.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

