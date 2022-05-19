Robinson Value Management, Ltd. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $129,000,000. The top holdings were NEM(5.23%), SH(4.66%), and OMC(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robinson Value Management, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 426,292 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.45 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 traded for a price of $16.131 per share and a market cap of $2,562,524,000. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 97,002 shares in ARCA:SPTL, giving the stock a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $33.705 per share and a market cap of $5,458,392,000. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Robinson Value Management, Ltd. bought 39,475 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 40,617. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.22.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.895 per share and a market cap of $40,554,394,000. The stock has returned -5.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 27,872-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.54 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $93.77 per share and a market cap of $27,593,754,000. The stock has returned 21.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-book ratio of 7.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Robinson Value Management, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:MTB by 15,457 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.58.

On 05/19/2022, M&T Bank Corp traded for a price of $162.7 per share and a market cap of $29,160,718,000. The stock has returned 3.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, M&T Bank Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

