Sigma Additive Solutions to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today it will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually May 23 - 26, 2022 and in-person at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX taking place in Centennial, CO May 25, 2022.

Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jacob Brunsberg will conduct 30-minute video one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company's virtual presentation during the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which can be viewed on-demand via the webcast link below and will also be available on the Sigma Additive Solutions investor relations website at ir.sigmaadditive.com. The presentation webcast will be available on-demand through August 22, 2022. Jacob Brunsberg will also deliver the Company's in-person presentation to attendees at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:56 AM-11:21 AM MT.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23 - 26, 2022

Presentation Time: Available on-demand beginning May 24, 2022 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT)

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/cd7ea8f3-2cec-4108-b8bd-0a631302d9c6

Format: Virtual 1x1's and Virtual Presentation

Speaker: Jacob Brunsberg, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX

Date: May 25, 2022

Location: Centennial, CO

Presentation Time: 10:56 AM-11:21 AM MT

Format: In-person Presentation

Speaker: Jacob Brunsberg, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference or Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sigma Additive Solutions management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Labs Inc., operating as Sigma Additive Solutions, is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

