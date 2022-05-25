Altius Upcoming Investor Day May 25, 2022

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) will hold an in person and webcast Investor Day on Wednesday May 25, 2022 from 1 – 4 pm ET. Shareholders and analysts wishing to attend in person should contact Flora Wood at [email protected] as space is limited.

The event will have a live conference call with multiple Q&A sessions throughout. The call is open to all, and slides will be webcast and available on the website at %3Cb%3Ewww.altiusminerals.com%3C%2Fb%3E. Questions can be posed by live audience members and by conference call participants only.

DATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 TIME: 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET ID: 45045969, Altius Minerals Investor Day DIAL IN: Guest Dial-in Numbers: Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8646 Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 396 8049 WEBCAST: %3Cb%3EAltius+2022+Investor+Day%3C%2Fb%3E

About Altius

Altius’s strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius’s commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,855,837 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005298/en/