Penn National Gaming Expands Popular myheroes Program to Honor its Veteran, Active-Duty and First Responder Team Members

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its exclusive myheroes program to recognize and engage the company’s team members who are veterans, active-duty military or first responders. The team member-focused extension of the program strengthens Penn National’s commitment to supporting our nation’s heroes.

Launched in May 2021, myheroes is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s industry leading mychoice loyalty rewards program. myheroes provides our nation’s active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons and their chosen companion access to exclusive discounts, offers and unique events at Penn National’s 44 properties in 20 states. In February, the Company dedicated $100,000 to local veterans organizations and first responder groups in the jurisdictions where it operates to celebrate the milestone of 100,000 members enrolled. Since then, the program has grown to 125,000 members, who made more than two million trips to Penn properties over the last 12 months.

The new team member-focused component of the program will establish a network of ambassadors across the Company’s portfolio who will work directly with their marketing and human resources teams to build promotional calendars and events around holidays, anniversaries, and celebrations honoring heroes at their properties. In addition, ambassadors will engage military, veteran, and first responder organizations within their local communities and find ways to partner and support their missions.

“On the anniversary of the launch of myheroes, we are proud to expand this multi-dimensional program to recognize Penn National team members who have served and sacrificed,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of Penn National. “Our team has thoughtfully developed myheroes to ensure it is truly meaningful and best-in-class for the heroes in our communities, which includes our own team members. Broadening this already-successful program deepens our commitment to supporting service members, which continues to be a key priority for our Company.”

More information on the program can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mychoice.com%2Fmyheroes and more information about Penn National’s support for veterans can be found on its corporate+website.

About Penn National Gaming

