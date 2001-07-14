NW Natural Named as Environmental Champion for 2022

NW Natural, a 163-year-old natural gas utility based in Portland, was recently named a 2022 Environmental Champion by Escalent, based on a survey of 79,223 gas and electric utility customers from the nation’s largest 140 utilities.

The survey is from Escalent’s Environmental Dedication score and according to Cogent Syndicated’s 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement program.

Since 2014, Escalent’s Environmental Dedication score comprises customer ratings of utility actions to build strong environmental stewardship. Among those actions, customers rate utilities highest on providing programs and tools that help them lower their energy consumption and on being committed to clean energy. Learn more about the survey here.

Read more about NW Natural’s commitment to a low-carbon future at nwnatural.com%2Fdestinationzero.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 785,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG+Report.

