Miroculus to Optimize Automated Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation with Interpace Diagnostics and Twist Bioscience

PARSIPPANY, NJ, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQX: IDXG) (“Interpace” or the “Company”), a leader in enabling personalized medicine, has announced that in association with Miroculus, Inc., a developer of revolutionary tools for personal lab automation, it will optimize next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation utilizing its digital microfluidics (DMF) technology. Also working in conjunction with Miroculus and Interpace Biosciences will be Twist Bioscience Corporation ( TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA.



“We are excited to work alongside Interpace Diagnostics and Twist Bioscience in providing better solutions in cancer diagnostics for patients and patients’ families,” said Alejandro Tocigl, Miroculus CEO. “The Miro Canvas offers a truly ‘walk away’ solution for complex NGS workflows without the need to batch samples together.”

Interpace Diagnostics will utilize Twist Bioscience’s chemistries for library preparation and hybridization capture for the automation of Interpace’s custom NGS panels, and Miroculus’s DMF instrument, the Miro Canvas, to enable low volume, accurate, and precise sample preparation for its genetic tests targeting specific markers in Endocrine and GI cancers. This work will minimize the requirement for hands-on technician time and accelerate implementation of diagnostic testing and assessment for patients living with or who are predisposed to the development of aggressive and difficult to treat forms of these cancers.

“Our goal is to transform our CLIA laboratory into a high throughput, state of the art automated facility, and our adaptation of cutting-edge technology from Twist Bioscience and Miroculus is driving this transformation,” said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., M.B.A. Chief Development Officer of Interpace Biosciences. “We look forward to adopting our partners’ technology into our clinical operations to drive productivity and reduce costs as the value of their technology solutions become more evident in our validation work.”

“It’s an exciting time in diagnostic testing as new insights are unveiled every day that allow patients to be treated earlier in their cycle of disease. We are pleased to enable Interpace’s deployment of clinical services with our flexible sample-to-sequencer NGS reagent workflow that improves the uniformity of their assays, thus reducing the cost of sequencing and the assay overall,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has five commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation program (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; PanDNA, a “molecular only” version of PancraGEN® that provides physicians a snapshot of a limited number of factors; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN®, a molecular based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a clinical evaluation program (CEP) whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

Pharma services, through Interpace Pharma Solutions, provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Pharma services also advances personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, while also improving patient care.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

About Miroculus, Inc.

Miroculus develops revolutionary tools for personal lab automation. Our technology offers industry-leading assay flexibility and automation capacity in an affordable digital microfluidics platform, enabling seamless workflow integration for both established and novel molecular protocols.

For more information, visit us at www.miroculus.com, @miroculus or LinkedIn.

