BIMI Announces Appointment of Mr. Fnu Oudom to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. ( BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Fnu Oudom as a director of the Company effective May 9, 2022, to fill a vacancy that recently occurred as the result of the resignation of a director.

Mr. Fnu Oudom has worked at FCCC Inc., a US company focused on strategic investments and acquisitions in a variety of industries, since April 2021. He was Chairman of the Board of the Time Chain Group, a pharmaceutical and nutritional product research & development and distribution company, from March 2015 to March 2021. From May 2018 to December 2020, he was the Representative of Vanuatu to the United Nations Economic and Social Council for Asia and the Pacific, dedicated to promoting higher standards of living, economic and social progress for the island country. From April 2014 to April 2016, he was the Representative of Tuvalu to the United Nations Economic and Social Council for Asia and the Pacific, focused on the promotion of the island country’s social economic development and facilitation of the island country’s cultural and educational exchange with other member countries. From Sept 1998 to March 2014, he was the President of Suranaree Industrial Zone., LTD in Thailand, leading the establishment and development of the industrial zone.

Mr. Oudom also studied as a postgraduate at the Institute of Political Science and Law at the French Academy of Social Sciences in Paris from Sept 1989 to May 1995 and served as a visiting professor at Taiwan Mingdao University in 2014. He received his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Sichuan University in China.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Oudom to our Board. He is an accomplished leader and we look forward to his strategic insights as we continue to focus on maximizing stockholder value,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com .