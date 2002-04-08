Susan Dumontet Joins 1st Security Bank as Director of Finance

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce that Susan Dumontet has joined the Bank as its new Director of Finance.



Susan has over 20 years’ experience as a financial professional in the Pacific Northwest. She held a variety of positions in the WA State Department of Financial Institutions Division of Banks, including examiner, case manager, and Chief of Supervision. For the past three years she has worked for Columbia Bank in its Corporate Risk and Finance teams, advising on risk and performing capital planning/stress testing.

“We are excited to welcome Susan as Director of Finance with the 1st Security Finance team,” said Matt Mullet, Chief Financial Officer. “She has a wealth of expertise in the area of risk management, as well as strong leadership skills, which make her a valuable addition to the team.”

Susan holds a BA in Business Finance from UW’s Foster School of Business, and an MBA from Seattle University. She is also an ABA Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP).

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. (Ticker: FSBW), a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT

Donna Jacobson

VP, Director of Marketing

1st Security Bank

E: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced43eb4-538d-455c-b6b9-b976ab1665c3