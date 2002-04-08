ARKO Corp. Joins 2022 Fortune 500 List

RICHMOND, Va., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced it was named to the 2022 Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest companies by total revenue in the United States. In its first year making the list, ARKO ranked at No. 498, a clear indicator of the company’s successful growth strategy.



“We’re incredibly proud to be named to this year’s Fortune 500 list, an important confirmation that our growth strategy, disciplined investment approach, and our people continue to deliver excellent results,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and CEO of ARKO Corp. “This is a significant achievement since joining NASDAQ less than two years ago, and a testament to our continued success. We will continue to drive growth and execute our strategy to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”

ARKO’s commitment to growth is evident in the company’s M&A strategy. The company has successfully completed 20 acquisitions since 2013 and announced its 21st acquisition in early 2022. ARKO has grown from 300 stores to over 3,000 locations comprised of 1,396 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

Learn more about ARKO Corp. and its family of community of brands here.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fasREWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which we compete; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control, including the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and our liquidity, operations and personnel; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Ross Parman

ARKO Corp.

[email protected]