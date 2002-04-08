Frequency Electronics, Inc., Announces the Availability of its Advanced Technology Digital Rubidium Atomic Clock

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announces that its next generation Digital Rubidium Atomic Clock (DRAC) has completed development and is available for space applications requiring extreme precision, long holdover and rapid recovery capability from radiation hazards in space, both natural and man-made. The DRAC incorporates an ultra-high stability oscillator with digital tuning capability that enables advanced system functionality such as clock ensembling and data-driven AI.



FEI CEO Stan Sloane commented, “We are extremely pleased to be able to offer this advanced atomic clock to customers who need the highest performance, most flexible and most reliable clocks for precision timing applications. Our DRAC represents years of research and development efforts, now successfully completed and resulting in a remarkable piece of technology. DRAC is the first of several advanced technology atomic clocks that have been in development at FEI, all of which offer significantly higher performance for space and other applications. I am excited by these new products and their particular importance for applications related to precision timing and navigation (PNT) which is becoming ever more critical in an environment where current navigation systems are susceptible to jamming and spoofing. The holdover afforded by these high stability clocks enables PNT systems not only to weather periods of GPS signal outage from jamming, but the digital tuning also affords rapid recovery from more aggressive attacks against PNT signals that employ high energy radiation. FEI is also progressing rapidly on a pulsed version of the DRAC technology, which incorporates advanced laser technology into the clock, as well as an advanced Mercury Ion clock. All of these products will provide significantly improved performance for government and commercial use.”

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in development of high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer;

Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;



TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE: www.freqelec.com