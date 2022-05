Dermata to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced that Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. The in-person venue for the hybrid event is the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach at 4441 Collins Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously as a live feed and available on-demand.

During the presentation, Mr. Proehl will discuss the Company's progress on its lead product candidate, DMT310, a once weekly treatment for moderate-to-severe acne, and the Company's novel program, DMT410, for the topical delivery of botulinum toxin.

The on-demand presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and can be accessed by registering for the conference at the following link. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings during the conference. Those interested in meeting with management may contact Dermata's Investor Relations representative listed below.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is a once weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. DMT310 is in clinical development for the topical treatment of acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. Dermata's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential development and commercialization of product candidates; the ability of the Company's product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in clinical trials; whether the results of the Company's product candidates will lead to future product development; and whether the Company will have the ability to obtain adequate funding for future development of its product candidates. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

