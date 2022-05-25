Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. ( EXPO, Financial) today announced that Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to the investment community at the following investor conferences:



Berenberg Conference USA 2022

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 10:15am – 11:00am ET

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2022

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 1:15pm – 1:45pm ET

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, https://www.exponent.com/investors/investors. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the live event.



About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

