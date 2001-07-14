Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.20 Cash Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005951/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership