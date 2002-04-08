SeaStar Medical Appoints Kevin Chung, MD as Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, CO and TAMPA, FL, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Inc., a medical technology company developing a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. ( LMAO) ( LMAO, Financial), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Kevin Chung, MD will join SeaStar Medical as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective July 1, 2022.

Dr. Chung brings over 20 years of experience as an accomplished critical care physician with expertise in extracorporeal life support therapies (ECLS). Since his fellowship training in critical care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Dr. Chung has treated thousands of patients, including hundreds of critically ill combat wounded, who suffered multiple organ failure. As the medical director of the Burn Intensive Care Unit at the United States Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR), Dr. Chung led the establishment of one of the first burn center-led continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) programs in the country to treat acute kidney injury. His extensive clinical research on the impact of CRRT in burns led to the wide, international adoption of this therapy in this population. He later co-led the establishment of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) program at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) which has become one of the top ECMO programs in the country. His clinical and research experience in ECLS resulted in his appointment as the DoD subject matter expert for DARPA’s Dialysis-Like Therapeutics program. Most recently, he has led the PURIFY program at the Uniformed Services University (USU) as the principal investigator.

Dr. Chung’s wide range of clinical, research, and administrative talents have earned him a series of rapidly progressive leadership appointments, including clinical trials director, USAISR director of research, BAMC chief of medicine, and USU chair of medicine. At USU, he has a dual appointment as full professor in the departments of medicine and surgery. In addition, Dr. Chung’s military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, six Meritorious Service Medals, and the Combat Action Badge.

“Dr. Chung’s decades of practical experience with known applications of extracorporeal therapies and his service as a critical care intensivist make him uniquely positioned to lead SeaStar Medical’s clinical development programs,” said SeaStar Medical President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Schlorff. “We are thrilled to have a critical care practitioner and world-class expert like Dr. Chung join our team to create a more effective, safer, and higher standards of care for critically ill patients.”

It is the shared vision and mission that brought Dr. Chung and SeaStar Medical together. The company is leading groundbreaking clinical research focused on the science of hyperinflammation on vital organs using its Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) , a patented, cell-directed, extracorporeal immunomodulator that selectively targets activated neutrophils and monocytes to address hyperinflammation.

“I am excited to join the innovative team at SeaStar Medical with its mission to save lives by treating and preventing organ failure,” said Dr. Chung. “Too many times, I have stood at the bedside of dying patients, most recently during the peak of COVID, realizing that standard of care was not enough. I know I am not alone. There is a clear demand in the field for therapeutics that target the dysregulated host response to any insult without shutting down the entire immune system. SCD represents a unique mechanistic approach that differentiates it from any other device or drug.”

Dr. Chung is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Georgia. Throughout his distinguished academic career, Dr. Chung has authored over 300 scientific papers, reviews, editorials, and book chapters related to burns, resuscitation, acute kidney injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and organ support.

As previously announced , SeaStar Medical and LMAO entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination transaction whereby SeaStar Medical will become publicly listed on Nasdaq, subject to approval by stockholders of LMAO and other customary closing conditions.

About SeaStar Medical, Inc.

Denver-based SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company that is focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. It is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit http://www.seastarmedical.com/ or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. ( LMAO) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LMAO is led by Bruce M. Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. For more information, visit www.lmfacquisitions.com .

