Invacare Introduces the Birdie™ Evo XPLUS Patient Lift to the U.S. Market

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced the U.S. introduction of its Birdie™ Evo XPLUS, an innovative patient lift solution for the post-acute care setting. With its sleek and modern design, the Birdie Evo XPLUS provides innovative technology that helps maximize comfort and security when lifting or transferring a patient to or from a bed, chair or floor.

Incorporating the most valued features paired with the new technology, customers and end-users will appreciate the unique and enhanced features the Birdie Evo XPLUS has to offer, including:

Slow’R ™ Integrated Dampener - An innovative piece of hardware built into the boom that reduces rocking movement, resulting in a stable and comfortable experience for the end-user and steady lift control for the caregiver.

Ergonomic Sling Hook – A user-friendly hook with a nose designed to help prevent sling loops from sliding out unintentionally, helping reduce the risk of injury, and a wide base that allows for easy strap positioning.

“With strong reception in Europe, the U.S. launch of the Birdie Evo XPLUS patient lift represents a major step forward in expanding the reach of one of Invacare’s most well-established offerings. By incorporating insightful feedback from our customers, we introduced features like the Slow’R Integrated Dampener that tackle the challenges faced in safe patient handling today. As U.S. customers become accustomed to the product, we are confident that they will appreciate these new technological features,” said Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager for North America.

To find out more about the Birdie Evo XPLUS patient lift, please visit: www.pro.invacare.com

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.pro.invacare.com.

