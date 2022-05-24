Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were INFY(48.40%), TSM(25.24%), and BABA(22.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Origin Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 503,500 shares. The trade had a 14.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/24/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $89.3 per share and a market cap of $461.69Bil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 7.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 338,350 shares. The trade had a 9.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/24/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $83.31 per share and a market cap of $223.12Bil. The stock has returned -58.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Origin Asset Management LLP bought 19,500 shares of NYSE:INFY for a total holding of 5,816,301. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.72.

On 05/24/2022, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $18.445 per share and a market cap of $77.52Bil. The stock has returned 3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-book ratio of 7.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 12,187-share investment in NYSE:DFIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.68 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc traded for a price of $29.33 per share and a market cap of $933.98Mil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 6,053 shares in NYSE:WWE, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.21 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2022, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $61.01 per share and a market cap of $4.54Bil. The stock has returned 8.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-book ratio of 11.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

