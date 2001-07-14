Synalloy Executive Vice President Tim Lynch Elected to CPTI Board of Directors

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, is announcing its Executive Vice President of Synalloy Metals, Tim Lynch, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports (“CPTI”).

CPTI is the leading trade association for the U.S. steel pipe, tube and fittings industry in the United States, with 37 member companies employing more than 35,000 employees across 32 states. The CPTI serves as the voice of the industry in Washington D.C. on trade and competition issues before Congress and the Executive Administration. The association promotes fair and open trade policies that will benefit the industry and its workers. These policies include supporting strong trade laws, customs enforcement and the development of pro manufacturing policies that will increase demand for domestic steel pipe, tube and fittings products.

“We are proud of Tim and the work he’s performing to support the industry we operate in,” Chris Hutter, President and CEO of Synalloy. “The recognition is well deserved, and we believe he will be a great addition to an already strong committee of representatives advocating on behalf of the pipe and tube industry. As we continue to establish Synalloy Metals as an industry leader, we rely on our ambassadors to promote the future of domestic carbon and stainless-steel production. We believe Tim, with his 20-plus years of proven results and operational excellence, is just the right person to lead these efforts.”

“We welcome Tim, a proven leader with a strong reputation in the pipe and tube industry, to the CPTI Board of Directors,” said Roger Schagrin, Executive Director and General Counsel of CPTI. “We look forward to his participation as we continue to engage with Congress on issues of importance to the industry, and we appreciate Synalloy’s support of these efforts.”

Lynch commented: “I am honored to be chosen to serve among our industry leaders on the Board of Directors for CPTI. This platform serves as a great opportunity to make a difference in important domestic and foreign policy matters concerning pipe and tube imports. The CPTI has a long, successful history of fostering fair-trade best practices for critical industries, and I look forward to serving as a voice for Synalloy and the industry we operate in.”

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless and galvanized tubular products, the distribution of seamless tubular products, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

