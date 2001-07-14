PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for June 2022

PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in June 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference | Virtual

Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Virtual one-on-one meetings only

Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay | New York, NY

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 4:20-4:50 PM EDT

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference | The InterContinental Boston Hotel | Boston, MA

Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 3:35-4:05 PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http%3A%2F%2Fpros.com.

About PROS

PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005267/en/