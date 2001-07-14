ADM Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today released its 2021 Corporate+Sustainability+Report, providing an update on the company’s overall sustainability journey and tracking progress against environmental, social and governance goals.

“When I look back at ADM’s accomplishments over the last year, I see a company that views sustainability as integral to all that we do,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “From our strategic planning, to our relationships with farmers, to how we meet customer needs every day, ADM is scaling up our work to live our purpose and power our continued growth and success.”

Through the adoption of innovative technology solutions, sustainable agriculture practices and operating processes, ADM demonstrated its leadership and dedication to decarbonization and social responsibility over the past year. 2021 highlights include:

100% traceability of direct and indirect soy suppliers in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay

Achieving the industry’s first net carbon neutral status of its scale for ADM’s U.S. flour milling operations

Third consecutive recognition by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

Issuance of the company’s first-ever sustainability bond, representing $750 million in capital to support efforts ranging from sustainable agriculture and energy efficiency to food security and socioeconomic empowerment

In line with these efforts, ADM continues to pursue its Strive 35 goals, which include reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, energy intensity by 15%, water usage by 10%, and achieving a 90% landfill diversion rate by 2035 against a 2019 baseline. The company has committed to work with the Science-based Targets Initiative with the aim of obtaining approval of its climate targets and alignment with ambitious global goals to limit rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In 2021, ADM additionally committed to a new, aggressive environmental goal to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2035 while accelerating its target date to achieve a completely deforestation-free supply chain from 2030 to 2025.

“ADM has a foundational culture of execution and innovation. We do what we say we will do, with a focus on constantly improving,” Luciano said. “We’re excited about enhancing our investments to meet customer needs around the globe and expanding our plans to reduce Scope 3 emissions and eliminate deforestation from our supply chain by 2025.”

For a more in-depth look at ADM’s plans, as well as progress against goals, view the full Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

