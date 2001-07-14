MEC To Participate in William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) (“MEC”) announced today that Bob Kamphuis, Chairman, President & CEO, Todd Butz, CFO, and Ryan Raber, EVP of Strategy, Sales & Marketing will present at the upcoming William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 am Central Time.

The live presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website at mecinc.com.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, institutional investors should reach out to their appropriate contact at William Blair.

About Mayville Engineering Company

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities, across seven states. For more information, please visit mecinc.com.

