Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

35 BEDFORD STREET, SUITE 15 LEXINGTON, MA 02420

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $195.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(18.56%), ARKK(4.71%), and BRK.B(3.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bickling Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 98,000 shares in NAS:LAZR, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.64 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, Luminar Technologies Inc traded for a price of $9.19 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -60.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Luminar Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 26.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 91.58.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 22,681 shares of ARCA:ALTL for a total holding of 54,398. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.09.

On 05/25/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $636.60Mil. The stock has returned 3.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 18,546 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 87,421. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 05/25/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $45.27 per share and a market cap of $8.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.37.

The guru established a new position worth 19,369 shares in NAS:FTGC, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.24 during the quarter.

On 05/25/2022, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund traded for a price of $29.21 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned 36.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. bought 136 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 832. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2135.5 per share and a market cap of $1,086.37Bil. The stock has returned -35.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-book ratio of 8.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.