Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7191 WAGNER WAY NW, STE 302 GIG HARBOR, WA 98335

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1543 stocks valued at a total of $177.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.71%), MSFT(4.12%), and AMZN(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 30,982 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.26.

On 05/25/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.27 per share and a market cap of $20.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:VERB by 1,175,822 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.17.

On 05/25/2022, Verb Technology Co Inc traded for a price of $0.5119 per share and a market cap of $51.93Mil. The stock has returned -55.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verb Technology Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought 31,070 shares of NYSE:HPQ for a total holding of 31,581. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.94.

On 05/25/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $35.57 per share and a market cap of $37.47Bil. The stock has returned 10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought 67,886 shares of ARCA:TAXF for a total holding of 86,088. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.21.

On 05/25/2022, American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.2947 per share and a market cap of $218.78Mil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought 12,921 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 24,188. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.03 per share and a market cap of $28.28Bil. The stock has returned -6.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.