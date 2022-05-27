Walleye Capital LLC's Top 5 Sells of the 1st Quarter

Walleye Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2800 Niagara Lane North Plymouth, MN 55447

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2207 stocks valued at a total of $3.31Bil. The top holdings were CHKEZ(4.24%), CHKEL(2.25%), and CHKEW(2.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walleye Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 56,045-share investment in NYSE:ROK. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.53 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $211.02 per share and a market cap of $24.53Bil. The stock has returned -19.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-book ratio of 9.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 36,368-share investment in NYSE:GWW. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $491.87 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $490.39 per share and a market cap of $25.06Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 12.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 407,872-share investment in NYSE:INVH. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.94 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $38.54 per share and a market cap of $23.52Bil. The stock has returned 5.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.14 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 100,733-share investment in NYSE:DOV. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.2 during the quarter.

On 05/27/2022, Dover Corp traded for a price of $134.55 per share and a market cap of $19.40Bil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dover Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Walleye Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LII by 55,163 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $274.44.

On 05/27/2022, Lennox International Inc traded for a price of $211.51 per share and a market cap of $7.60Bil. The stock has returned -38.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennox International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.