Media and Games Invest SE invites investors to the presentation of its Interim Q1 2022 Report on May 31, 2022 at 9 am CEST

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange; OTCQX ticker: MDGIF) will publish its Interim Q1'22 Report on May 31, 2022 and invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q1'22 report by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9 am CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website www.mgi-se.com.

To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q1-2022

To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46850558351

United Kingdom: +443333009271

USA: +1 6319131422

Germany: +4969222220380

PIN: 63964643#

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

[email protected], [email protected]

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

[email protected]

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

[email protected]

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399.

