Highwoods to Host Investor Day Thursday, May 12, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) will host an Investor Day in Nashville on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company’s presentation, led by Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Leary, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brendan Maiorana, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will begin at 8:15 a.m. (Central) and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. (Central).

The event will be held in-person, by invitation only. Interested persons will be able to access the presentation and accompanying materials via live audio webcast, in listen only mode, by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company’s website after 3:00 p.m. (Central) on Friday, May 13, 2022 through Friday, May 27, 2022.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

919-872-4924



