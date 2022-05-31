The Adecco Group's U.S. Military Alliance Program Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with Release of New Veteran and Military Spouse Hiring Guide

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Military Appreciation Month, the Adecco Group – the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company – today unveiled a new hiring guide: "Veterans and Military Spouses: An Untapped Source of Talent in a Time of Talent Scarcity." The guide draws on two decades of learnings and best practices from the Group's U.S. Military Alliance Program as it celebrates 20 years of championing military-connected individuals and their careers.

With nearly two job openings to every job seeker, employers can use the guide to better understand and connect with veterans and military spouses who face many work-entry barriers in the civilian labor market. These individuals can add immediate value to organizations as many companies scramble to fill crucial vacancies.

"For 20 years, the Adecco Group has proudly answered the call of duty to serve the military community inside and outside of our workplace," said Rachelle Chapman, military spouse and senior manager of the Military Alliance Program. "As we celebrate this milestone, we are doubling down on our commitment to pursue, highlight and invest in the education and employment needs of military-connected talent. Their service and skill sets are invaluable, and we know firsthand the positive impact these talented individuals have on America's business community."

In partnership with military-affiliated groups and U.S. military installations, the Military Alliance Program is committed to recruiting, hiring, retaining, career coaching and upskilling military spouses, veterans, wounded warriors, National Guard and Reserve members across the U.S. To date, the Military Alliance Program has resulted in new jobs for over 100,000 military-connected individuals. Powered by the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation, the Military Alliance Program also supports military-connected charities and extends technology education scholarships and career workshops to women veterans and military spouses.

