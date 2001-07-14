Assurant to Participate in William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today announced it will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Assurant president and chief executive officer Keith Demmings will present an overview of Assurant’s strategic vision and competitive advantages, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). In addition, the conference will be joined by Richard Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Biju Nair, executive vice president, president of Connected Living.

The presentation session will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.assurant.com. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005128/en/