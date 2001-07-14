The Estée Lauder Companies to Present at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Tracey T. Travis, EVP and Chief Financial Officer and Mark Loomis, President, North America of The+Est%26eacute%3Be+Lauder+Companies+Inc. (NYSE: EL) will speak at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation on Tuesday, June 14th from 8:30 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. CEST at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elcompanies.com%2Finvestors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

