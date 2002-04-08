BASF expands regional apprenticeship program for skilled manufacturing jobs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The labor market in the U.S. is tight and the demand for skilled workers remains high. To help address this challenge, BASF is further expanding its North American Apprenticeship Development Program and welcoming nearly 100 apprentices at 20 manufacturing sites across the country. The program offers a unique opportunity to gain on-the-job training and earn industry-recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage. The company’s 2022 roster of new apprentice hires include an average 44% female selection rate, further supporting the company’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing.

“Globally, BASF has a history of offering apprenticeship opportunities for more than 100 years,” said Michael Heinz, Chairman and CEO of BASF Corporation. “In the U.S., we are committed to building on this success and expanding this entry option into industry while further strengthening our diverse and skilled workforce. I am convinced of the great value vocational training provides as an important first step to a successful career at BASF.”

This year, BASF launched additional apprenticeship programs at multiple sites across the country including White Stone, South Carolina; Whitehouse, Ohio; and Huntsville, Alabama. The company is currently collaborating with 19 local colleges to ensure comprehensive and integrated training in addition to the practical experience participants gain at the company’s operating facilities. Over the course of 12 to 36 months, the apprentices will be trained on the job while earning an industry-recognized certificate or associate degree. In addition to paying a competitive wage, BASF offers benefits and covers costs associated with the academic programs. Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, participants will have the skills and credentials needed to launch their careers in manufacturing.

“Being hired into the manufacturing industry has been a major benefit for me and my family,” said Emily Canfield, Former BASF Apprentice and Operator at the company’s site in Wyandotte, Michigan. “BASF’s apprenticeship program offered a great opportunity for my future and was essential to my transition into the field. I’m very happy to be a part of such an amazing company and to work alongside so many talented and supportive people.”

While offering entry into the manufacturing industry, BASF’s apprenticeship program also helps create a vital pipeline of trained workers. The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) projects a labor shortage of 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030, which has been further challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. BASF, along with other companies in the industry, focuses on developing a skilled and diverse talent pipeline, which is crucial in meeting its staffing requirements and driving continued business and manufacturing success.

To learn more visit www.basf.us/apprentice.

