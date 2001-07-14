Xome® Joins with the National Community Stabilization Trust to Expand Access to Affordable Housing

Xome® today announced it has joined with the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) to expand access to affordable housing in the U.S. Through the program, eligible mission-driven buyers dedicated to creating more affordable housing will have exclusive first-look access to properties available for sale on Xome.com – helping them identify potential properties for revitalization while keeping the dream of homeownership alive for thousands of American families.

Xome’s strategic alliance with NCST aligns with the affordable housing priorities set forth by The White+House and the goal to create, preserve, and sell 100,000 properties to owner occupants and nonprofits over the next three years. Additionally, Xome and NCST will jointly support the Claims Without Conveyance of Title (CWCOT) program established by The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) to offer an exclusive 30-day first look sales period for owner occupants, government entities and HUD-approved non-profits.

“We’re slowly moving toward a housing crisis in this country where families, especially in low-income areas, are shut out from owning a home. By joining forces with NCST, Xome has a real opportunity to reverse this trend and provide entities looking to expand affordable housing a leg up on purchasing potential properties in our marketplace listings,” said Mike Rawls, CEO, Xome. “We are proud of the work the Xome team has been doing since 2018 to expand access to homeownership for low-to-moderate income buyers in regional markets, and we are excited to reach a national scale through our collaboration with NCST.”

NCST’s First Look program will now give eligible buyers the ability to acquire recently foreclosed properties on Xome.com before they are listed for sale through traditional means. Properties that are vacant will be allowed to be inspected in some situations, expanding the accessibility of Xome’s inventory. Linking NCST to Xome inventory gives mission-driven buyers the ability to rehabilitate homes at larger scale. To date, NCST has returned 27,000 distressed properties to productive use in communities across the country.

“NCST’s innovative alliance with Xome will give our non-profit developer partners new opportunities to stabilize neighborhoods and create affordable and sustainable homeownership for families,” said Carlos Alcazar, Acting President, National Community Stabilization Trust.

The program will also include targeted marketing campaigns. Xome has an established marketplace with an extensive buyer pool and receives on average nearly 2 million unique site visits each month. Xome will create targeted marketing campaigns for owner occupants, government entities, and other mission-driven buyers. Xome and NCST look forward to working together to facilitate the Administration’s goal of increasing the supply of affordable and quality single-family homes.

Xome Holdings LLC is a premier asset management company with a best-in-class auction platform providing mortgage servicers end-to-end asset marketing and disposition strategies, recapture solutions and real estate and data services. Based in the Dallas area, Xome is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). For more information, please visit www.xomesolutions.com.

The National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) is a non-profit organization that supports families and communities by restoring distressed single-family homes, strengthening neighborhoods, and increasing sustainable, affordable homeownership. NCST does this by facilitating sales of distressed homes to community-based partners, providing technical assistance and capital for single-family rehab, and conducting federal policy advocacy grounded in knowledge of local housing markets. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stabilizationtrust.org%2F.

