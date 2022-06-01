Carefree Group Successfully Raises $1 Million in Equity Capital

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / CareFreeGroup, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRFU) ("CRFU" or the "Company"), today announced it has completed several equity investment agreements with private investors in the past 90 days for aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million.

Under the terms of the purchase agreements, the Carefree Group has issued 4,000,000 shares of common stock at $0.25.

The Stock Purchase Agreements and transactions pursuant to same were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. All the shares issued are subject to resale restriction under SEC Rule 144 and other applicable regulations. Details of the transactions have been filed for disclosure with OTC Markets.

The Company intends to use the capital for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About CareFree Group

Through collaboration, partnership, and acquisition we solve problems and drive growth across the engineering, technology, service, and manufacturing industries. Our global network of strategic partners and a growing portfolio of companies focuses on resourcefulness, asset management, and proven leadership methodologies to help organizations solve a wide range of challenges across multiple domains.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure statement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "plan," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict future events, actions, plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect our views as of the date of this disclosure statement. Furthermore, except as required by law, we are under no duty to, and do not intend to, update any of our forward-looking statements after the date of this disclosure statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

T: 800-852-5015

E: [email protected]

SOURCE: CAREFREE GROUP INC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703493/Carefree-Group-Successfully-Raises-1-Million-in-Equity-Capital



